Lancaster County Commissioner finalize nearly $246 million County Budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Commissioner has finalized the nearly $246 million county budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. That number is a little higher than normal due to one-time COVID relief dollars, like the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

“We have to be very responsible in the use of ARPA funds that we don’t create programs that will be in existence when the funds are gone,” said Rick Vest, Lancaster County Commissioner. “Then suddenly the property tax owners will be responsible for funding those programs.”

This year, the county commissioners reduced the county levy by 1.75 cents and increased the railroad transportation safety districts levy by .75 cents. This means taxpayers will see their property taxes lowered by about $10 per $100,000 of home value. County commissioners said they did this to provide some relief as home valuations on average across the county went up 11%.

“There are people being priced out of their homes,” said Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County Commissioner. “This is what we could do this year to get people some relief. I’m not going to tell you this is the end-all be all solution to rising evaluations. It’s not.”

