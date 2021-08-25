Large late night protest on UNL City Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several hundred students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln started protesting outside the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity house on Wednesday night. People on scene said it’s in response to a reported sexual assault.

According to campus crime logs, there was a sexual assault reported at the Phi Gamma Delta house, located near 14th & R Streets, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Monday night.

Students at the protest tell a 10/11 NOW reporter that all fraternity and sorority activities and gatherings for Tuesday night were canceled in response to the protest.

Both UNL Police and Lincoln Police are on scene monitoring the situation. For now, R Street between 14th and 16th Streets has been shut down.

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity issued the following statement:

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity is working closely with the UNL Police to investigate recent allegations of sexual assault that involve one of the student members of the fraternity. We take these allegations very seriously as they absolutely do not meet our fraternity Code of Conduct. To our knowledge, no charges have been filed with the UNL Police or other local authorities.

Phi Gamma Delta’s number-one priority is the safety and security of students, visitors, staff and other members of our community. We are assisting local authorities and are providing any information and assistance they need. As the investigation continues, we are prepared to take immediate, appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of all who are part of or visit Phi Gamma Delta.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.