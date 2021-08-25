Advertisement

Large late night protest on UNL City Campus

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.(Ryan Swanigan / KOLN)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several hundred students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln started protesting outside the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity house on Wednesday night. People on scene said it’s in response to a reported sexual assault.

According to campus crime logs, there was a sexual assault reported at the Phi Gamma Delta house, located near 14th & R Streets, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Monday night.

Students at the protest tell a 10/11 NOW reporter that all fraternity and sorority activities and gatherings for Tuesday night were canceled in response to the protest.

Both UNL Police and Lincoln Police are on scene monitoring the situation. For now, R Street between 14th and 16th Streets has been shut down.

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity issued the following statement:

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity is working closely with the UNL Police to investigate recent allegations of sexual assault that involve one of the student members of the fraternity. We take these allegations very seriously as they absolutely do not meet our fraternity Code of Conduct. To our knowledge, no charges have been filed with the UNL Police or other local authorities.

Phi Gamma Delta’s number-one priority is the safety and security of students, visitors, staff and other members of our community. We are assisting local authorities and are providing any information and assistance they need. As the investigation continues, we are prepared to take immediate, appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of all who are part of or visit Phi Gamma Delta.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
Miguel Lupersio Jr
Young girl abducted and assaulted in Lincoln, man arrested
In 2015, Taisa Brugeman overdosed twice but survived. Now, she's sharing her story of recovery...
Lincoln mother shares her story of recovering from addiction, surviving opioid overdose

Latest News

Nebraska denies Douglas County health director’s mask mandate request
Lancaster County Commissioner finalize nearly $246 million County Budget
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
“Look, these people are dying I am holding them in their last breaths,” said Wolverton.
Nurses at Bryan Health talk about second surge of COVID-19