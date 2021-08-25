Advertisement

Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported two more people died from COVID-19 Wednesday.

LLCHD said a woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s who were both hospitalized for COVID-19 passed away. One person was vaccinated and the other was unvaccinated, according to the health department.

The health department also reported another 163 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 88 with 68 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 20 from other communities (5 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).(10/11 NOW)

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective August 26 through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 193,594
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 179,980
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 70.2%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Thursday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, plaza outside the Union, 1400 “R” St. – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, plaza outside the East Union, 1705 Arbor Dr. – first and second doses
  • Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, August 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; 3 to 5 p.m., College View Church, Heartland Hall, 4801 Prescott Avenue – first and second doses
  • Friday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Lincoln Police Department
Man facing theft charges after using employer’s credit card at Lincoln pawn shops
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more sweating !
UNL closing Fiji Frat
UNL closing Fiji frat
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke could get up to 60 years in prison...
Former State Fair finance director convicted of theft