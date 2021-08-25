Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more sweating !

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid weather will continue to dominate the local forecast area...

A tropical air mass will remain in place across the region through at least the first-half of the weekend. A frontal boundary will also remain parked across northern Nebraska...and this boundary will interact with some instability aloft to bring on-again-off-again thunderstorm chances. Outflow boundaries left over from any thunderstorm clusters that do develop will also lead to additional convection possibilities...making for an even more difficult forecast situation.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday Night(KOLN)
Severe Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Outlook - Tuesday(KOLN)
Severe Outlook - Friday
Severe Outlook - Friday(KOLN)

In short...it’s a complicated forecast going forward...with a couple of “sure bets”. What we are most confident in is this...the next three days will be warm-to-hot...and continued humid. “Most” of the daytime hours should be dry...but ‘storms will be possible late each day through Saturday...with some of that storminess then continuing into the overnight, perhaps even into the following morning.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Friday Highs
Friday Highs(KOLN)

At this point in time...it looks like the best chance for more widespread shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come late Saturday...Saturday night...and into Sunday morning as the aforementioned frontal boundary finally drops south through the region. With the front to our south...Sunday and Monday should be cooler...but temperatures may start to increase again by the middle of next week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Lincoln Police Department
Man facing theft charges after using employer’s credit card at Lincoln pawn shops
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

Heat index values from 100 to 105 this afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Cooler weather - for some - is expected on Wednesday behind a cold front. High temperatures for...
Wednesday Forecast: A “little” mid-week relief...will likely be brief...
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast