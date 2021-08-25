Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more sweating !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid weather will continue to dominate the local forecast area...

A tropical air mass will remain in place across the region through at least the first-half of the weekend. A frontal boundary will also remain parked across northern Nebraska...and this boundary will interact with some instability aloft to bring on-again-off-again thunderstorm chances. Outflow boundaries left over from any thunderstorm clusters that do develop will also lead to additional convection possibilities...making for an even more difficult forecast situation.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday Night (KOLN)

Severe Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Severe Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

In short...it’s a complicated forecast going forward...with a couple of “sure bets”. What we are most confident in is this...the next three days will be warm-to-hot...and continued humid. “Most” of the daytime hours should be dry...but ‘storms will be possible late each day through Saturday...with some of that storminess then continuing into the overnight, perhaps even into the following morning.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday Highs (KOLN)

At this point in time...it looks like the best chance for more widespread shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come late Saturday...Saturday night...and into Sunday morning as the aforementioned frontal boundary finally drops south through the region. With the front to our south...Sunday and Monday should be cooler...but temperatures may start to increase again by the middle of next week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

