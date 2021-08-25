UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is closing the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity house and suspending operations while it investigates a report of a sexual assault the first week of classes.

Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m., hours after a large group of students gathered outside the fraternity house to protest Tuesday night.

Below is Chancellor Green’s statement:

“We take any allegation of sexual assault very seriously, and the UNL Police Department began investigating this incident as soon as the report came in. That investigation remains open and is ongoing.”

“The Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at UNL is currently under probation for previous violations of university policy. We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation. This is the responsible action to take for everyone involved.

“We are committed to creating a safe campus environment for our students, faculty and staff. No one should be a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and we have taken a number of steps to provide additional support and reporting mechanisms for our campus. This spring, under the recommendation of the Campuswide Collaborative on Sexual Misconduct, we instituted new mandatory Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Training. Additional resources for anyone who has been a victim of sexual misconduct can be found here. The university is also required by federal law to follow a process to investigate and address allegations of sexual misconduct.”

According to campus crime logs, a sexual assault was reported at the Phi Gamma Delta house, near 14th & R Streets, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Monday night. UNL Police also received a report of a wild party at the off campus Greek house around the same time of the reported sexual assault.

Crowds started gathering around the fraternity house around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where chants of “What do we want? Justice” and “If we don’t get it, what do we do? Shut it down!” were echoed by those in attendance.

A change.org petition to ban the fraternity had just under 80,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

We go from that moment, this this one: moment of silence being held for victims of sexual assault ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PrnJ4YBOEZ — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) August 25, 2021

