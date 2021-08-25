Wanted man who set fire during standoff out of hospital, now in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a child and who intentionally started a fire during a standoff in northwest Lincoln is out of the hospital and now in jail.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for Veonta Hopper around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment near 15th Street and Hilltop Road.

LSO said Hopper barricaded himself inside the lower level apartment and started a fire.

Law enforcement said after officers entered the apartment, Hopper was combative, and he was tased.

Hopper was transported to a local hospital and on Tuesday around 6 p.m he was transported to the Lancaster County Jail.

An LPD officer who entered the apartment was also transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons due to smoke inhalation.

Police said that officer has since been released and is back at work.

According to court records, Hopper was wanted for multiple instances of sexual assault of a child.

In one case, Hopper reportedly raped a young child multiple times, who was under the age of 8 years old and was known to him. The alleged crimes took place between the start of 2016 and the end of 2019.

In another case, he reportedly sexually assaulted a young child, who was under the age of 16, in 2017. A police report was filed in July 2021, and the victim was also known to him.

