Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved though most of Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures to central and western Nebraska Wednesday. However, the cold front will become a stationary front along the Kansas-Nebraska border and that means it will still be hot and humid for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska. A heat advisory is in effect for southeast Nebraska until 8 PM this evening.
Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid for the Lincoln area Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index around 103 late this afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies for tonight with a slight chance for a late night isolated thunderstorm in the Lincoln area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.
Thursday will be hot and humid again on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 90s and the heat index values from 102 to 108. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Hot and humid weather will continue in the Lincoln area through at least Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday with the best chance for rain Saturday night. A brief cool down for Sunday and Monday, back into the 90s for Tuesday.
