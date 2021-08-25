Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved though most of Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures to central and western Nebraska Wednesday. However, the cold front will become a stationary front along the Kansas-Nebraska border and that means it will still be hot and humid for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska. A heat advisory is in effect for southeast Nebraska until 8 PM this evening.

Heat index values from 100 to 105 this afternoon
Heat index values from 100 to 105 this afternoon(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid for the Lincoln area Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index around 103 late this afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

It will be a bit cooler today, especially for central and western Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska...
It will be a bit cooler today, especially for central and western Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska will still be hot and humid.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies for tonight with a slight chance for a late night isolated thunderstorm in the Lincoln area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.

Warm and muggy conditions expected Wednesday night.
Warm and muggy conditions expected Wednesday night.(1011 Weather)

Thursday will be hot and humid again on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 90s and the heat index values from 102 to 108. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hotter temperatures for Thursday
Hotter temperatures for Thursday(1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather will continue in the Lincoln area through at least Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday with the best chance for rain Saturday night. A brief cool down for Sunday and Monday, back into the 90s for Tuesday.

Hot and humid through Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Hot and humid through Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
Lincoln Police Department
Man facing theft charges after using employer’s credit card at Lincoln pawn shops
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Suspects rob men in northeast Lincoln home

Latest News

Cooler weather - for some - is expected on Wednesday behind a cold front. High temperatures for...
Wednesday Forecast: A “little” mid-week relief...will likely be brief...
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Staying hot and humid with periodic thunderstorm chances.
Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Hot and humid.
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with late day t’storms