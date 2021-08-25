Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved though most of Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures to central and western Nebraska Wednesday. However, the cold front will become a stationary front along the Kansas-Nebraska border and that means it will still be hot and humid for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska. A heat advisory is in effect for southeast Nebraska until 8 PM this evening.

Heat index values from 100 to 105 this afternoon (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid for the Lincoln area Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index around 103 late this afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

It will be a bit cooler today, especially for central and western Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska will still be hot and humid. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies for tonight with a slight chance for a late night isolated thunderstorm in the Lincoln area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.

Warm and muggy conditions expected Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be hot and humid again on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 90s and the heat index values from 102 to 108. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hotter temperatures for Thursday (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather will continue in the Lincoln area through at least Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday with the best chance for rain Saturday night. A brief cool down for Sunday and Monday, back into the 90s for Tuesday.

Hot and humid through Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. (1011 Weather)

