10/11 NOW looks inside new remote learning program in Lincoln Public Schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year the Lincoln Public Schools district opened a new school. One that didn’t require bidding on land or construction timelines.

It’s their temporary remote learning school, with about 350 kindergarten through eighth graders learning over Zoom, with 47 remote staff members.

One of them is Kristin Christensen, who is teaching fourth grade out of an empty classroom at Humann Elementary school.

“We’re able to focus on learning, we’re able to still have relationships in classroom without risk of contact,” Christensen said.

So far this week, more than 900 students and staff have had to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures. 61 cases have been reported.

These numbers have Christensen grateful for this remote teaching opportunity as she had a liver transplant just a few years ago.

“So this is a much safer option for me and my family,” Christensen said.

Creating that safer option for those impacted by the pandemic in different ways was the exact goal of this program, remote learning principal Casey Fries said. But he said he also knew they needed a different option from the hybrid learning LPS used last year.

“That was a good way for LPS to meet the needs of the last year, but we’ve since learned that wasn’t the best way for students or teachers,” Fries said. “Now we’re pulling away from that and adapting to those needs to ensure our students don’t go through another year of potentially losing ground educationally to their peers.”

That is how the remote school was born, paid for using $3.7 million in federal funding.

So far, it’s going well.

“The instruction is great,” Fries said. “We’ve been getting great feedback from parents so far.”

Christensen tells me she also sees a difference from last year.

“It’s far more effective because there’s one teacher focused on them,” Christensen said. “Upholding expectations, being able to respond to questions and just offer a robust learning experience.”

Fries said students can transfer into the remote learning school if there’s space available in the necessary grade level. He said some grades have spaces open while others are full.

You can apply to transfer to the remote program through your child’s school office. There are more details on the district website.

