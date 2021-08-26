Doane football ready for first full season since 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane football did not have an easy 2020.

As they enter the 2021 season it was all smiles to be back to normalcy at their 2021 media day on Saturday. The Tigers return key guys on the offensive line this season, along with a veteran running back, junior Frazzie Wynn.

The depth at offensive line is key for Doane ahead of this season because the two guys battling for the starting quarterback spot have both never taken a college snap.

They open the season on the road against Briar Cliff University on September 4.

