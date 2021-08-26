Advertisement

Doane football ready for first full season since 2019

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane football did not have an easy 2020.

As they enter the 2021 season it was all smiles to be back to normalcy at their 2021 media day on Saturday. The Tigers return key guys on the offensive line this season, along with a veteran running back, junior Frazzie Wynn.

The depth at offensive line is key for Doane ahead of this season because the two guys battling for the starting quarterback spot have both never taken a college snap.

They open the season on the road against Briar Cliff University on September 4.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Doane football media day 2021
Doane football media day 2021
Husker fans fill the west side of Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019, for the...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ for Nebraska football home games
Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball’s Friday morning match cancelled due to COVID-19 issue with Tulsa
Head coach Kyle Peterson talks to the Dukes
Youth at York, Dukes excited for 2021 season