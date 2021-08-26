Friday Forecast: “FRY”-day forecast may be more appropriate...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid weather will continue as we head into the end of the week and into the first-half of the weekend...

After catching a bit of a break with our temperatures on Wednesday...oppressive heat and humidity returned for much of the region on Thursday. Thunderstorm chances look highest across northern portions of Nebraska where a frontal boundary has stalled...but outflow boundaries from convection earlier in the day may also lead to some thunderstorm development in other parts of central and eastern Nebraska Thursday night. Any ‘storms that do fire will have the “potential” to become severe...especially over the northern-third of the state...with large hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain possible.

Severe Outlook Thursday Night (KOLN)

Hot and humid weather with thunderstorm “periods” will continue on Friday...with the latest weather models indicating a better chance for ‘storms early in the day...and just a slight chance for some late-day ‘storms.

Severe Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

One more hot and humid day is likely for most of 10-11 Country on Saturday...but a cold front moving across the state late in the day will mean not only a better chance for more widespread thunderstorms near the front...with again some strong-to-severe ‘storms...but also lead to a cool down for the second-half of your weekend.

Severe Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday will head back into the 90s in most locations...with triple-digit heat index values again possible for some in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday will look and feel a lot like Friday across the area...with the exception of far northern and far western Nebraska where that cold front will mean highs in the 80s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday will be noticeably cooler...with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and a continued shower-and-thunderstorm chance.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Forecast will contain warmer-than-average temperatures for much of next week...with highs ranging from the upper 80s-to-lower 90s...with isolated-to-scattered thunderstorm chances through the early part of the week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.