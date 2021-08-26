Advertisement

Huskers 90% Vaccinated, per Nebraska AD Alberts

Trev Alberts, Athletic Director
Trev Alberts, Athletic Director(University of Nebraska)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Athletic Director Trev Alberts says 90 percent of the Nebraska football program has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Alberts claims the team’s vaccination rate has improved since his hiring in mid-July. Alberts adds the Huskers do not have a vaccination mandate for student-athletes at Nebraska. The former All-American player and current AD updated the team’s vaccination status while appearing on the Huskers Radio Network on Wednesday.

“Once we sorted through the realities of what the Big Ten protocols were going to look like,” Alberts said, “It became very clear this was going to have a significant impact.”

The Big Ten announced this week that teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will be forced to forfeit during the 2021-22 season.

“I will tell you that the University of Nebraska is right there with the top (Big Ten) schools in terms of vaccination rates, Alberts said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

Hastings Little League
Hastings Little League’s run ends in Willamsport, Texas wins in rout
Lucas Witt joins Norris football
From Germany to Nebraska: A new face joins Norris football in 2021
Lucas Witt Norris football
Lucas Witt Norris football
2021 Nebraska Volleyball Team Captains Announced