Huskers 90% Vaccinated, per Nebraska AD Alberts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Athletic Director Trev Alberts says 90 percent of the Nebraska football program has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Alberts claims the team’s vaccination rate has improved since his hiring in mid-July. Alberts adds the Huskers do not have a vaccination mandate for student-athletes at Nebraska. The former All-American player and current AD updated the team’s vaccination status while appearing on the Huskers Radio Network on Wednesday.

“Once we sorted through the realities of what the Big Ten protocols were going to look like,” Alberts said, “It became very clear this was going to have a significant impact.”

The Big Ten announced this week that teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will be forced to forfeit during the 2021-22 season.

“I will tell you that the University of Nebraska is right there with the top (Big Ten) schools in terms of vaccination rates, Alberts said.

