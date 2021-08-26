Indoor mask mandate in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Directed Health Measure requiring masks indoors in Lincoln and Lancaster County went info effect Thursday morning. It will continue through September 30, when it will be reevaluated.

The mask mandate was brought back by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The DHM requires all individuals ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when they are in an indoor space unless six feet of separation from others at all times can be achieved. The DHM requires business owners to ensure their patrons ages two and older wear masks any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.

The most recent surge in COVID-19 cases has resulted in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reinstating the mask mandate. (10/11 NOW)

The DHM includes exceptions. Masks are not required for the following:

Individuals eating or drinking or seated to eat or drink

Those exercising

Those engaged in an occupation that prevents the wearing of a mask

Those obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the mask

A person giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience as long as six feet of distance from other individuals is maintained

Those individuals who cannot otherwise wear a mask because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of masks

Courts of law; meetings or sessions of the Nebraska Legislature; individuals accessing federal, state, county, or city government services; congregate living settings; group homes and residential drug and/or mental health treatment facilities; or shelters

The LLCHD said that face coverings for outdoor events are still recommended, not required. This includes events such as Husker football games or outdoor concerts.

Law enforcement will not issue tickets to individuals for non-compliance. The City will continue to focus on education rather than enforcement. Those who observe suspected violations should not call the Police or Sheriff’s 911 or non-emergency numbers. These situations should be reported to UPLNK either through the phone app or online at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk). (10/11 NOW)

