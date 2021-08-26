Advertisement

Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported two more people who were unvaccinated died from COVID-19.

According to the health department, a man in his 30s, and a man in his 60s who were both hospitalized passed away.

LLCHD also reported 109 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients:  87 with 62 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (5 on ventilators)

Risk Dial:  mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure:  The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 194,049
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 180,289
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 70.3%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, August 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; 3 to 5 p.m., College View Church, Heartland Hall, 4801 Prescott Avenue – first and second doses
  • Friday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

