Lincoln Police Department cracking down on school zone speeds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As school returns across the Capital City, the Lincoln Police Department is emphasizing the importance of school zone safety, and warning drivers of some areas seeing new speed limits.

LPD said there are six rules they normally go by when focusing on school zone safety: watch your speed, watch for kids, never let children out of the car into the street, direct older kids to meet you at areas that aren’t as congested, contact your school about traffic patterns and always have patience.

“Whether you’re going to drop them off or whether you’re coming to pick them up, everybody needs to maintain a level of patience so that you can get safely to where you need to go,” LPD crime prevention officer, Jason Hellmuth said. “Safety is everybody’s job and we want to make sure that the kids have a good school day from start to finish.”

Each school zone is different, but as a general rule, LPD said the flashing speed limits start around 7:30 a.m.

School zones are normally posted at 25 miles per hour when lights are flashing, but starting at the end of last year there are a few roads that have seen higher traffic causing lower speed limits.

LPD says the beginning of the school year is often when they crack down on school zones to make sure everyone is reminded to watch their speeds as school returns.

Five schools, Humann Elementary, St. Peter Catholic, Rousseau Elementary, Dawes Middle and St. Patrick Catholic, will post different school zone speed limits this year, changing from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

“When we are in a hurry to be somewhere, that’s when people tend to make mistakes,” said Hellmuth. “If we are in a hurry to be somewhere, we’re not paying attention because we’re thinking about other things. It’s always most important so that we’re not hurting the people in our car or the people out on the road.”

LPD said their goal is to remind drivers that the school zone speed limits are posted for a reason. Keeping Lincoln’s children safe is their first priority, and simply paying attention in these areas can prevent any type of injuries.

