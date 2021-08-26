Lincoln Southwest football game moved to Gretna

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest football game against Gretna on Friday has been moved from Lincoln to Gretna due to extreme heat.

The full release from LPS is below:

“Due to the forecasted heat index at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27, Lincoln Public Schools has announced the Gretna vs. Southwest Football game originally scheduled for Seacrest Athletic Complex will be moved to Gretna High School and starts at 7:00 p.m. This is done in an effort to ensure the safety of all participants and fans with the anticipated heat and humidity expected during the original game time.

Fans that purchased online tickets through GoFan will be refunded the full cost of the tickets purchased. Tickets will be sold at the gate at Gretna High School.”

