Governor declares hospital staffing State of Emergency

By Amber Little
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a news conference Thursday, Governor Ricketts declared a hospital staffing state of emergency.

The past couple weeks, hospital administrators, doctors and nurses in Nebraska have sounded the alarm on capacity and staffing issues they are experiencing due to the latest surge of COVID-19.

Gov. Ricketts said the State of Emergency will allow him to bring back an executive order that waives some licensing requirements for hospitals. This will allow some retired or inactive medical professionals to work in Nebraska. The executive order will also defer continuing education requirements and waive a statue that sets specific supervision ratio requirements.

In addition, a Directed Health Measure will go into effect August 30 that limits elective surgeries in D and E classes. These are surgeries that can be delayed 4-12 weeks or more.

Bryan Health and Nebraska Medical Center have already limited these surgeries but the DHM will limit the surgeries in hospitals statewide.

