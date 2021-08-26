LPD: IDs and stolen credit cards found after man threatens women outside south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found a number of stolen credit cards and state IDs on a man taken into custody after he threatened two women with a knife.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., police were called to a home near 14th and South Streets on a weapons violation.

LPD said the caller said a man threatened them with a knife and ran away. According to police, when officers got to to scene they found a man matching the description given by the caller nearby.

Officers said the victims were two women who explained that they were working at a home in the area, went outside to put trash in the dumpster and were approached by the man who asked for a cigarette.

According to police, when the women said no to his request, the man pulled out a knife, held it up and started walking towards them.

Police said the women were scared for their lives and went back into the home to call police. LPD said the women identified the man police had contacted as the person responsible.

That man was identified as 45-year-old Hank Arkulari and he was taken into custody.

LPD said while searching Arkulari, officers found two knives, 10 credit cards and two Nebraska ID’s belonging to all different people.

Officers said they learned that the cards had been stolen from a lost and found bin at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop earlier that day.

Arkulari was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and felony criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

