Masks ‘strongly recommended’ for Nebraska football home games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Masks will be required in elevators and in the press box for Nebraska football home games, but only strongly recommended everywhere else in Memorial Stadium. For all Nebraska home volleyball matches (through at least Sept. 30), the face covering mandate will apply to all in attendance.

The new Directed Health Measure (requiring masks indoors) from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department runs from Thursday through Sept. 30 and applies to Husker home competitions during that time. The mask mandate will affect Nebraska games differently depending on the venue and the different types of spaces in the respective venues, including primary seating areas, concourses, club levels, loge seating, private suites and press areas.

The Athletic Department said it will implement the following policies for events through Sept. 30. The policies have been reviewed by the LLCHD.

Memorial Stadium (Football)

Nebraska fans attending September home games against Fordham (Sept. 4) and Buffalo (Sept. 11) are strongly encouraged to wear an appropriate face covering (covering both the nose and mouth) when on campus property. The new Directed Health Measure will apply to various spaces in Memorial Stadium as follows:

Concourses – Masks are strongly recommended in concourse spaces

Lobbies – Masks are strongly recommended upon entry and required when utilizing elevators or in common indoor premium spaces

Elevators – Masks are required when using an elevator

Suites – Masks are strongly recommended for this cohort group when inside the respective suite and required when outside in the hallways and lobbies of the suite level

Club Areas – Masks strongly recommended when sitting in the outdoor seats and required when inside the indoor portion of the club level

Press Box – Masks are required by media and other personnel on this indoor level

Seating Bowl – Masks are strongly recommended in any seating area outdoors

Nebraska Event Management, at the directive of our leadership team, may require certain working positions and media members to wear an appropriate face covering when outdoors and near the playing field.

All fans should bring an appropriate face covering (mask covering the nose and mouth) to the football home opener on Sept. 4, with only a limited number of masks available at the entry points.

Bob Devaney Sports Center (Volleyball)

For all Nebraska home volleyball matches (through at least Sept. 30), the face covering mandate will apply to all in attendance. Volleyball fans and workers will be required to wear a face covering (covering both the nose and mouth) when on university property and inside the venue.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own mask with a limited number of face coverings made available at the arena entry points. The mask mandate will be in effect at volleyball beginning with Friday’s regular-season opener at the Devaney Center.

Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium (Soccer)

The face covering mandate will not apply to any ticketed patrons at Nebraska soccer matches, as fans do not have access to indoor spaces. However, face coverings are strongly recommended for all in attendance at Hibner Stadium.

Select working staff who reside inside the press box areas will be required to wear an appropriate face covering (covering the nose and mouth). Nebraska Event Management, at the directive of our leadership team, may require certain working positions or media to wear an appropriate face covering when outdoors and near the teams and for those handling food and beverage at point-of-sale locations. Nebraska’s next home soccer match is on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Omaha.

The current mask mandate is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30. Any changes to the DHM or adjustments to policies in athletic venues will be communicated as needed.

Husker fans are asked to be responsible and respectful of the mask mandate. Cooperation with this DHM will help keep our student-athletes and community safe, Nebraska athletic venues operating at 100 percent capacity, and will help ensure a complete season across all sports.

Nebraska Athletics will provide details for other athletic venues as additional teams begin their 2021-22 seasons later this fall.

