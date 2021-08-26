Norris senior’s Eagle Scout project updates stadium, honors veterans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With their football season just days away, one Nebraska high school’s stadium will have an upgraded feature.

The north end of Norris High School’s football stadium now sports a towering tribute to veterans. The memorial includes a monument dedicated to veterans, a permanent flagpole for the USA flag, as well as two additional spots for the Nebraska and Norris High School flag.

“To be able to come out here and look and see that I helped make that possible is a really big thing to me,” said Mitchell Jacobs, a senior at Norris.

This was Jacobs’ Eagle Scout project, which is a final stage in transitioning to the highest rank within the Boy Scouts system.

The project was something that started back in 2019, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He worked with the local VFW, who pitched the idea of bringing a new flag pole to the stadium.

Jacobs worked his way through various community and school groups fundraising and pitching the idea, getting the green light to install the project on school property and raising about $10,000 to get it all done.

That planning process took a few months with the install and dedication wrapping up this week.

“I’m extremely proud,” said David Jacobs, the scoutmaster for Troop 64. “I’m wearing two hats right now, I’m wearing the hat of the father and the hat of a scoutmaster.”

Before the project, the flagpole at Titan Stadium was attached to the fence via zip ties and was retractable.

“This is a project that’s going to be around for many years and this is something that his children could potentially come back and say, that was my father,” David said.

Mitchell is also a three-sport athlete, who will take the field on Friday night for the Titans in their first game of the season.

“I’m kind of nervous because I have to go out at halftime and get recognized but I think I’ll be pretty proud of what I did and I think everybody will be impressed,” Mitchell said.

