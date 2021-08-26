NSP Opens New Headquarters Facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol cut the ribbon on a new Lincoln headquarters, completing a consolidation process.

“Today marks the culmination of a major project that will provide great benefits to our NSP teammates and the citizens of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “For decades, our Lincoln-based teammates have been scattered throughout the city at several offices. This project brings most of those teammates under one roof, which has already improved our operation in many ways.”

The new NSP state headquarters facility is located at 4600 Innovation Drive in Lincoln. The facility hosts several divisions of NSP’s Lincoln-based operations, including the Criminal Identification Division, Headquarters Troop Area, Carrier Enforcement Division, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, Special Operations Division, State Headquarters, and Eastern Communications, which now dispatches for the eastern half of the state from a state-of-the-art communications center.

NSP State Headquarters had been located at 1600 Highway 2 in Lincoln since 1958. According to NSP, the consolidation effort has allowed them to vacate that facility, as well as offices at 4130 NW 37th, 3800 NW 12th, and at the Nebraska National Guard Base. The NSP Crime Lab and NSP Supply Building will continue operating at their current locations in Air Park.

“I’m excited to be here today to be able to help cut this ribbon,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “I think this marks another step in our journey of serving our customers better, always finding ways to be able to do a better job. No matter how well we do today, we can do a better job tomorrow. And I think this will be tremendous for our ability to continue to serve in the great tradition of the Nebraska State Patrol.”

