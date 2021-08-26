Pride and togetherness in Eustis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many reasons why Eustis is a successful town in Frontier County, and one of them is the incredible amount of teamwork that went into building a wellness center.

Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund has officially completed a $700,000, multi-year fundraising effort to build a state-of-the-art wellness center. It is open to both school students and community members. The new Eustis-Farnam Community Wellness Center stands as a new point of pride for all who call the area home.

In 2013, members of the Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund hosted a community visioning session facilitated by Nebraska Community Foundation. Dozens of interested community members attended the meeting which challenged participants to voice their hopes and dreams for the future of Eustis. A new community wellness center quickly emerged as one of the top priorities, and members of the Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee began formulating a plan to make the community dream a reality.

The committee began its work by conducting extensive research both on community support for the project and building options. It also worked to forge a partnership with Eustis-Farnam Public Schools which had both a shared interest in providing new facilities for its students and the space to house the new center. Local students have shown their enthusiastic support of the community wellness center. In particular, the group known as E-Unit, adopted the wellness center project as its own and shared fundraising duties with the adult committee through a number of events including cake auctions, concession stands, and a “dive-in” movie.

Numerous local businesses, families and individuals contributed generously to meet the ambitious fundraising goal. The project also received $100,000 from the Sunderland Foundation, which awards grants for planning, design, construction, renovation, repairs and restoration of facilities to benefit communities throughout the United States. Members of the Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee agree that the community center has instilled a new sense of pride in the community, along with a realization that big dreams are always within reach.

“A new wellness center will not only improve the quality of life for current residents of our community, it is the kind of facility that will make the Eustis-Farnam area more attractive to returners and newcomers in the future,” said Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee Chair Troy Ruda.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.