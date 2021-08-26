Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Indoor mask mandate in effect in Lincoln
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits ending Labor Day
ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show “The Jump” and pulling her off NBA programming.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming