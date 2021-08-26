Thursday Forecast: Hotter and continued humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot, muggy conditions will continue through at least Saturday for southeast Nebraska with small rain chances Thursday and Friday. There appears to be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday and it will be cool Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 105 to 107 late Thursday afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Heat indices will range from 100 to 108. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather is possible late this afternoon and overnight, mainly in northern Nebraska. A few isolated severe thunderstorms possible tonight in the Lincoln area.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in northern Nebraska with isolated severe thunderstorms in central and southwestern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible in the Lincoln area after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Warm and muggy once again, especially in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be hot and humid once again with isolated thunderstorms in the morning and scattered thunderstorms Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s with the heat index from 100 to 105.

Hot and humid Friday afternoon (1011 Weather)

The heat and humidity continue Saturday with a few scattered thunderstorms in the morning and then again Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday afternoon in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, cooler but still humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

We will have seasonal high temperatures on Monday in the Mid 80s with a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs back up around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot and muggy conditions through Saturday with a bit of cool down for Sunday and Monday. The best chance for thunderstorms appears to be Saturday night in the Lincoln area. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.