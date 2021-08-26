Advertisement

Nebraska Volleyball’s Friday morning match cancelled due to COVID-19 issue with Tulsa

Volleyball
Volleyball(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team’s Friday morning match vs Tulsa has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues for Tulsa.

READ MORE: Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19

The Husker Invitational tournament schedule now includes three matches for the weekend at the Devaney Center. On Friday, Aug. 27, Kansas State and Colgate meet at 11 a.m., followed by the originally-scheduled Colgate-Nebraska match at 6:30 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Kansas State-Nebraska at 4 p.m.

Fans will receive free admission to Friday morning’s match between K-State and Colgate.

Ticketholders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the cancelled Tulsa-Nebraska match. Refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during regular-season play.

Nebraska’s Friday match will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+, and Saturday’s match will be televised on BTN. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the radio call on the Huskers Radio Network.

RELATED: Husker football team 90% vaccinated, per Trev Alberts

