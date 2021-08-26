Advertisement

Youth at York, Dukes excited for 2021 season

Head coach Kyle Peterson talks to the Dukes(Joe Scanlan)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The York Dukes will have several new faces leading the way during the 2021 season. York returns starters at only five positions and will have a youthful defensive unit. Head coach Glen Snodgrass says he has his smallest roster at York, though there are advantages in the limited turnout.

“Kids get more reps,” Snodgrass said. “Its also given us the ability to be a little closer from the top to the bottom.”

Snodgrass says the team’s motto is “family” this season.

York opens the season on Friday against Crete. The Dukes are coming off a 3-5 record.

