Friday Forecast: The heat goes on....

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Same story, different day. Another hot and muggy afternoon for Nebraska and Lincoln. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening. Saturday will be hot and humid but, there is a cold front heading our way and this front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. The front will also bring cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s with the heat index from 100 to 104 late this afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. A few isolated thunderstorm will be possible late in the day and continue into the evening.

Hot and humid once again with a gusty south breeze. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy Friday night, warm and muggy with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.

Another warm and muggy night. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will once again be hot and humid with the afternoon highs returning to the mid 90s and the heat index 100 to 103. South breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a small chance for an early morning shower or thunderstorm and the chance for a few evening scattered thunderstorms. The best chance for rain in the Lincoln area will be after midnight and continuing into Sunday morning.

Hot and humid Saturday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday morning then, becoming partly sunny and cooler but still on the muggy side. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cooler, but still a bit humid in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be warm and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms. Tuesday through Thursday will be hot and humid along with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Best chance of rain will Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Hot, muggy returns mid week. (1011 Weather)

