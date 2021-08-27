High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis (Aug. 27)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2021 High School football season. Nicole Griffith and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night’s games included:
Hitchcock County 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Ainsworth: Plainview VS Ainsworth
@ Alma: Amherst VS Alma
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Aquinas Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Aquinas Catholic
@ Archbishop Bergan: Yutan VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: West Point-Beemer VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Ashland-Greenwood VS Auburn
@ Axtell: Kenesaw VS Axtell
@ Beatrice: Ralston VS Beatrice
@ Bennington: Northwest VS Bennington
@ Blair: Plattsmouth VS Blair
@ Boyd County: CWC VS Boyd County
@ Brady: Pleasanton VS Brady
@ Bridgeport: Sidney VS Bridgeport
@ Broken Bow: Ogallala VS Broken Bow
@ Burwell: West Holt VS Burwell
@ Cambridge: Sutherland VS Cambridge
@ Cedar Bluffs: Emerson-Hubbard VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Central City: Battle Creek VS Central City
@ Chase County: Chadron VS Chase County
@ Columbus Lakeview: Boys Town VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus Scotus: Wahoo VS Columbus Scotus
@ Conestoga: EMF VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: Gothenburg VS Cozad
@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Westside VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ Crofton: Valentine VS Crofton
@ Cross County: Clarkson/Leigh VS Cross County
@ Diller-Odell: BDS VS Diller-Odell
@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester
@ Douglas County West: Louisville VS Douglas County West
@ East Butler: Howells-Dodge VS East Butler
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: St. Mary’s VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South
@ Elm Creek: Arcadia-Loup City VS Elm Creek
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fillmore Central: Raymond Central VS Fillmore Central
@ Fort Calhoun: North Bend Central VS Fort Calhoun
@ Freeman: Weeping Water VS Freeman
@ Fullerton: Central Valley VS Fullerton
@ Gibbon: Sandy Creek VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Heartland VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Ord VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Sutton VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Wakefield VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hampton: Sterling VS Hampton
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: ONeill VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Randolph VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Harvard: Spalding Academy VS Harvard
@ Hay Springs: Creek Valley VS Hay Springs
@ Heartland Lutheran: Elba VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hemingford: Garden County VS Hemingford
@ Hershey: Centura VS Hershey
@ Hi-Line: Arapahoe VS Hi-Line
@ Holdrege: Adams Central VS Holdrege
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Southern VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Johnson County Central: Tri County VS Johnson County Central
@ Johnson-Brock: Nebraska Lutheran VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney Catholic: Wood River-Shelton VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney
@ Lawrence-Nelson: High Plains Community VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Leyton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Leyton
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln High VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Northeast: Fremont VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Gretna VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Loomis: Blue Hill VS Loomis
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Madison VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook
@ Mead: Elmwood-Murdock VS Mead
@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford
@ Minden: Fairbury VS Minden
@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell
@ Morrill: Bayard VS Morrill
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Gross Catholic VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Mullen: Sandhills/Thedford VS Mullen
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norris: Elkhorn High VS Norris
@ North Central: Twin Loup VS North Central
@ North Platte: Aurora VS North Platte
@ Oakland-Craig: Ponca VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Benson: Bellevue East VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Central: Columbus VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Palmyra VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Lincoln Southeast VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha South: Norfolk VS Omaha South
@ Osceola: Riverside VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Allen VS Osmond
@ Overton: Bertrand VS Overton
@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Parkview Christian: St. Edward VS Parkview Christian
@ Paxton: Cody-Kilgore VS Paxton
@ Pender: Creighton VS Pender
@ Perkins County: Maxwell VS Perkins County
@ Pierce: St. Paul VS Pierce
@ Platteview: Falls City VS Platteview
@ Red Cloud: Deshler VS Red Cloud
@ Schuyler: Nebraska City VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: Fort Morgan, CO VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: Lexington VS Seward
@ Shelby-Rising City: Thayer Central VS Shelby-Rising City
@ South Loup: Medicine Valley VS South Loup
@ Southern Valley: Ravenna VS Southern Valley
@ Stanton: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Stanton
@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Arthur County VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Centennial VS Superior
@ Syracuse: Lincoln Christian VS Syracuse
@ Tekamah-Herman: BRLD VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY
@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River
@ Wallace: Potter-Dix VS Wallace
@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Silver Lake VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wausa: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Wausa
@ Wayne: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Wayne
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Southwest VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Wisner-Pilger: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wynot: Humphrey St. Francis VS Wynot
@ York: Crete VS York
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.