High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis (Aug. 27)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2021 High School football season. Nicole Griffith and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Friday night’s games included:

Hitchcock County 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Ainsworth: Plainview VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Amherst VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Archbishop Bergan: Yutan VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: West Point-Beemer VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Ashland-Greenwood VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Kenesaw VS Axtell

@ Beatrice: Ralston VS Beatrice

@ Bennington: Northwest VS Bennington

@ Blair: Plattsmouth VS Blair

@ Boyd County: CWC VS Boyd County

@ Brady: Pleasanton VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Sidney VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Ogallala VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: West Holt VS Burwell

@ Cambridge: Sutherland VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Bluffs: Emerson-Hubbard VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: Battle Creek VS Central City

@ Chase County: Chadron VS Chase County

@ Columbus Lakeview: Boys Town VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus Scotus: Wahoo VS Columbus Scotus

@ Conestoga: EMF VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Gothenburg VS Cozad

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Westside VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crofton: Valentine VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Clarkson/Leigh VS Cross County

@ Diller-Odell: BDS VS Diller-Odell

@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Louisville VS Douglas County West

@ East Butler: Howells-Dodge VS East Butler

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: St. Mary’s VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South

@ Elm Creek: Arcadia-Loup City VS Elm Creek

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fillmore Central: Raymond Central VS Fillmore Central

@ Fort Calhoun: North Bend Central VS Fort Calhoun

@ Freeman: Weeping Water VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Central Valley VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Sandy Creek VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Heartland VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Ord VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Sutton VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Wakefield VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hampton: Sterling VS Hampton

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: ONeill VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Randolph VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Spalding Academy VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Creek Valley VS Hay Springs

@ Heartland Lutheran: Elba VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hemingford: Garden County VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Centura VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Arapahoe VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Adams Central VS Holdrege

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Southern VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Johnson County Central: Tri County VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Nebraska Lutheran VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney Catholic: Wood River-Shelton VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney

@ Lawrence-Nelson: High Plains Community VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln High VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Fremont VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Gretna VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Loomis: Blue Hill VS Loomis

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Madison VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook

@ Mead: Elmwood-Murdock VS Mead

@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford

@ Minden: Fairbury VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell

@ Morrill: Bayard VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Gross Catholic VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: Sandhills/Thedford VS Mullen

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norris: Elkhorn High VS Norris

@ North Central: Twin Loup VS North Central

@ North Platte: Aurora VS North Platte

@ Oakland-Craig: Ponca VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Benson: Bellevue East VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Central: Columbus VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Palmyra VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Lincoln Southeast VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Norfolk VS Omaha South

@ Osceola: Riverside VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Allen VS Osmond

@ Overton: Bertrand VS Overton

@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Parkview Christian: St. Edward VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Cody-Kilgore VS Paxton

@ Pender: Creighton VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Maxwell VS Perkins County

@ Pierce: St. Paul VS Pierce

@ Platteview: Falls City VS Platteview

@ Red Cloud: Deshler VS Red Cloud

@ Schuyler: Nebraska City VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: Fort Morgan, CO VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Lexington VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Thayer Central VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Loup: Medicine Valley VS South Loup

@ Southern Valley: Ravenna VS Southern Valley

@ Stanton: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Stanton

@ Summerland: Elkhorn Valley VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Arthur County VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Centennial VS Superior

@ Syracuse: Lincoln Christian VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: BRLD VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY

@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River

@ Wallace: Potter-Dix VS Wallace

@ Walthill: Winside VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Silver Lake VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Wausa

@ Wayne: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Wayne

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Southwest VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wisner-Pilger: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Humphrey St. Francis VS Wynot

@ York: Crete VS York

