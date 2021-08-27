Advertisement

High School Football: Lincoln East tops Lincoln Pius X on late touchdown

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The first high school football game of the season in Lincoln featured city rivals Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

The Thursday night battle of A St. had a slow start. East got on the board in the first quarter and the Bolts responded in the second. The game was even at 7 at the half.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter Pius’ Matt Bohy gives the Bolts their first lead of the game on a rushing touchdown. However, the Spartans answer right back two plays later on a Noah Walters passing touchdown to Cooper Erikson.

Click on the video box for highlights and post game interviews from the Spartans.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Bryan Health
Governor declares hospital staffing State of Emergency

Latest News

Lincoln East tops Lincoln Pius on late touchdown
Lincoln East tops Lincoln Pius on late touchdown
Schedule and location changes for high school football games Friday
Doane football 2021
Doane football ready for first full season since 2019
Doane football media day 2021
Doane football media day 2021