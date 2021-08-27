High School Football: Lincoln East tops Lincoln Pius X on late touchdown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The first high school football game of the season in Lincoln featured city rivals Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

Welcome back football 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/JU4UFAa8UK — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) August 27, 2021

The Thursday night battle of A St. had a slow start. East got on the board in the first quarter and the Bolts responded in the second. The game was even at 7 at the half.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter Pius’ Matt Bohy gives the Bolts their first lead of the game on a rushing touchdown. However, the Spartans answer right back two plays later on a Noah Walters passing touchdown to Cooper Erikson.

Click on the video box for highlights and post game interviews from the Spartans.

