Advertisement

LPD investigating incident involving gun outside of Madsen’s

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about an incident outside of a northeast Lincoln business.

Thursday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 48th and Dudley Streets on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said responding officers saw a number of people leaving and an employee from Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards reported that they were asked to call police after someone came in and said that someone had fired a gun outside.

According to police, officers learned that an argument started near that area and spilled into the parking lot.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and found a shell casing in the parking lot, as well as canvassed the area, requested video from businesses and interviewed witnesses.

LPD said officers did not find any injured people or damage at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Health
Governor declares hospital staffing State of Emergency
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge

Latest News

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirms new details about alleged sexual assault at fraternity house
Steven Butler
LSO: Man wanted on 11 sex offender registration violations arrested outside courtroom
John Cook
Candid conversation with John Cook ahead of season opener
Opening Ceremony for the Nebraska State Fair to begin August 27
The Nebraska State Fair begins Friday