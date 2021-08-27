LPD investigating incident involving gun outside of Madsen’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about an incident outside of a northeast Lincoln business.

Thursday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 48th and Dudley Streets on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said responding officers saw a number of people leaving and an employee from Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards reported that they were asked to call police after someone came in and said that someone had fired a gun outside.

According to police, officers learned that an argument started near that area and spilled into the parking lot.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and found a shell casing in the parking lot, as well as canvassed the area, requested video from businesses and interviewed witnesses.

LPD said officers did not find any injured people or damage at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

