Man rethinks his opposition to COVID vaccine

Contracting virus a life-changing experience
Josh Orent shares message about COVID dangers
Josh Orent shares message about COVID dangers
By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who contracted the COVID-19 virus has changed his attitude towards the infection and vaccinations.

“I wish I had been very different about the approach I had towards COVID,” said 29-year-old Josh Orent from his isolation room at CHI Creighton Bergan Hospital. “I wish I was more aware of what I could do to not only prevent others from getting it but what I could do to prevent myself from getting it.”

“This thing is very serious and this thing is very deadly. I’m very lucky to be alive right now.”

Josh Orent

As an active, healthy, energetic man in his 20s, Orent didn’t take getting COVID seriously. He chose not to get the vaccine, saying he didn’t know enough about it. Now that he has battled COVID for more than a week and dealt with its life-threatening symptoms, he plans to get the Pfizer vaccine when his body is ready for it.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about vaccines,” said Dr. Mohsin Mirza, CHI Division Chief for Hospital Medicine. “And when I asked him why he wouldn’t get the vaccine, he said well his friends told him getting the vaccine causes COVID, causes you to get the COVID infection. It’s just misinformation, its all about educating everybody around us, our friends and family, about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.”

To be clear, Dr. Mirza said the shot can not cause the COVID infection. It’s something he told Josh, who said as he learns more and recovers, his attitude has changed.

”I thought we were blowing it out of proportion with the mask mandates and all this stuff,” Orent said. “You know, ‘cause its so inconvenient for our little lives. Well believe me, you do not want to go through this.”

Dr. Mirza said he’s seeing far too many young people coming in with COVID.

“We are seeing an increasing number of patients presented to the hospital with COVID -19 the past couple of weeks, and what I’ve noticed is that the patients who are not vaccinated present with severe symptoms and are often critically ill, compared to those who are vaccinated and tend to present with mild symptoms,” Mirza said. “Vaccines are effective and they’re safe and people should be vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

