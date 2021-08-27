The Nebraska State Fair to begin August 27

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is excited to kick off 4,250 plus hours of entertainment and attractions with an Opening Ceremony on August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Earl May Fair Center. Admission is free until noon and all are invited to come out and help kick off the opening of the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.

“We are very excited to open up the 2021 State Fair. There really is Nothing More Nebraskan than getting together for the biggest event of the summer!” said Bill Ogg, Executive Director.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will feature a great mix of new and traditional events. Fairgoers can catch a livestock or equine show or stop for a corndog or funnel cake from their favorite concessionaire. Families won’t want to miss Jump! The Ultimate Cool Dog Show or Hedrick’s Racing Pigs in action.

An exciting mix of sports events will take place on the Anderson Auto Sports Field. Opening night, August 27, will feature Bull Thirty Freestyle Bullfighting with Horse Nations Indian Relay Races continuing the action on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. Closing out the Fair is the Iron on the Island Truck and Tractor Pull on Sunday, September 5 and Fair Smashing Fun Demolition Derby on Monday, September 6. Tickets for these events can be purchased online or in the State Fair Box Office located in the Nebraska Building.

The 2021 Nebraska State Fair runs August 27 through September 6 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Admission and carnival tickets are currently available at all Pump & Pantry locations or online at the State Fair website Entertainment information and a schedule of events can be found online.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.