Advertisement

Nebraska Task Force 1 activated for deployment to Louisiana

Hurricane Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Hurricane Ida update from the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(National Hurricane Center)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force 1 (NE-TF1), the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been activated for deployment to Alexandria, Louisiana in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. The team expects to depart by 5 p.m. Friday.

The team includes 40 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and civilian members who include dog handlers and structural engineers.

Ida strengthened into a hurricane on Friday with top winds of 75 mph as it approached Cuba’s Isle of Youth, the National Hurricane Center said.

Louisiana’s Governor has declared a state of emergency.

Residents along Louisiana’s coast braced for Ida to bring destructive wind and rain on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast exactly 16 years earlier. Capt. Ross Eichorn, a fishing guide on the coast about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans, said he fears warm Gulf waters will “make a monster” out of Ida.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered the evacuation of everyone living outside the levee system that protects the area from flooding.

READ MORE: Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Health
Governor declares hospital staffing State of Emergency
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
NU regent arrested on witness tampering charge

Latest News

Temperatures on Saturday should range from the low 80s in the far west, to the lower to middle...
Saturday Forecast: More heat and humidity...but with a cool down in sight!
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating incident involving gun outside of Madsen’s
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirms new details about alleged sexual assault at fraternity house
Steven Butler
LSO: Man wanted on 11 sex offender registration violations arrested outside courtroom