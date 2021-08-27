Nebraska Task Force 1 activated for deployment to Louisiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force 1 (NE-TF1), the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been activated for deployment to Alexandria, Louisiana in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. The team expects to depart by 5 p.m. Friday.

The team includes 40 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and civilian members who include dog handlers and structural engineers.

Ida strengthened into a hurricane on Friday with top winds of 75 mph as it approached Cuba’s Isle of Youth, the National Hurricane Center said.

Louisiana’s Governor has declared a state of emergency.

Residents along Louisiana’s coast braced for Ida to bring destructive wind and rain on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast exactly 16 years earlier. Capt. Ross Eichorn, a fishing guide on the coast about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans, said he fears warm Gulf waters will “make a monster” out of Ida.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered the evacuation of everyone living outside the levee system that protects the area from flooding.

READ MORE: Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.