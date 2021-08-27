Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard South graduate is among those killed in Thursday’s attack on the airbase at Kabul, Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page passed along a statement from the family that said the 23-year-old was a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Corp. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.”

Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area. A longtime Boy Scout, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school according to the statement.

“He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs,” the family said.

Thursday’s bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West — marked one of the most lethal terror attacks the country has seen. The U.S. said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

On Friday, the death toll rose to 169 Afghans, a number that could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains, and 13 U.S. service members, making Thursday’s one of the deadliest attacks since U.S.-led forces entered Afghanistan.

Statement from the family

Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Daegan’s girlfriend Jessica, his mom, dad, step-mom, step-dad, 4 siblings, and grandparents are all mourning the loss of a great son, grandson, and brother. Daegan was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs. Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman. Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.

—

