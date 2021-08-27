Saturday Forecast: More heat and humidity...but with a cool down in sight!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast for the last weekend of meteorological summer is a bit of a mixed bag as more hot and humid weather is expected for much of Saturday with cooler weather expected for the day on Sunday.

An advancing cold front is expected to play a big factor for our weekend weather as out ahead of that cold front we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon into Saturday and possibly lingering into early Sunday morning across parts of eastern Nebraska. The SPC has outlined most of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday, though along the front into parts of northeastern Nebraska and back towards southwestern Nebraska, there is a slight risk where the threat for some scattered severe storms will be a bit higher.

A cold front swinging through the state could bring in isolated to scattered severe storms across the state Saturday evening and Saturday night. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to first develop along the front into late Saturday afternoon with storms eventually forming a line along the front. That line of storms is then forecast to push east through Saturday night with some lingering storms possible into early Sunday morning. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain are the primary threats from storms on Saturday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with storms developing along an advancing cold front. (KOLN)

Temperatures out ahead of that cold front will once again reach to the lower and middle 90s across central and eastern Nebraska with dew points in the 60s and 70s sending heat index values up close to 100° for what feels like the ump-teenth day in a row. If you’re planning on any outdoor activities tomorrow afternoon, you’ll want to make sure you’re hydrating properly and taking breaks inside in the air conditioning.

Temperatures on Saturday should range from the low 80s in the far west, to the lower to middle 90s across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Heat index values by Saturday afternoon are expected to be into the mid and upper 90s to right around 100°. (KOLN)

Conditions behind the front as we head into the day on Sunday should be a bit more comfortable with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 80s across much of the state. While temperatures will be a bit more seasonal, dew points are still expected to be rather high, so instead of hot and humid conditions, we’ll call it warm and humid conditions for the day on Sunday with northeasterly winds at around 10 MPH. We’ll hold on to some small chances for lingering storms in the morning, and then perhaps a spotty shower or two into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures above average as we head into the week next week with highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s and morning lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Off and on rain chances are also set to continue over the next week as the upper level pattern will continue to keep the potential for active weather around the area. Next Wednesday marks the beginning of meteorological fall - though again it certainly looks like summery conditions will hang around for the first few days of September.

Scattered rain chances are expected over the next week with more warm, humid weather. (KOLN)

