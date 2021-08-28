Friends of marine killed in Kabul speak about the pain, loss

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Corporal Daegan Page’s closest friends gathered Friday evening at Millard South Highschool in Omaha, mourning the Marine killed in the explosions at the Kabul airport.

“He was there for every single one of us at one point in our lives and I thank him every day for it,” said Cody Highfield. “Daegan was more of a brother to me than a friend. I was an only child and he was always there for me.”

Cpl. Page’s friends found out about his death Friday morning.

“It just sucks that I had to get that text this morning, I don’t know,” said an emotional Dylan McCormick. “I don’t know.”

McCormick sent Cpl. Page a text a couple of weeks ago. He was worried about his friend serving in Afghanistan.

“I feel like something was telling me something bad was going to happened because I don’t send those texts unless I’m genuinely concerned for them,” said.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” said Dave Kaewkampol. “I just woke up and got a call.

Having served in the Marines himself, Kaewkampol has pride in his friend following.

“When I heard he was going into the Marine Corps I was really happy about it,” said Kaewkampol, noting Cpl. Page was a good fit for the Marines.

“He’s a strong person, strong mentally for sure, competitive for sure,” he said. “We are all devastated.”

The tight-knit group paid a visit to Cpl. Page’s family home Friday.

“They’re not doing good either, but it was nice seeing them today,” said Highfield. “I didn’t hold through very well but they were happy we showed up.”

All of them remember Cpl. Page as he was.

“He was kind,” said Highfield. “He was one the nicest people I’ve ever met. He was there when you needed him and even when you didn’t. He was the definition of the best friend I’ve ever had.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.