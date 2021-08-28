Lincoln man asking for help getting Afghan family in danger to safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Juma Nazari, the last few days have been a flurry of phone calls and letters, sent to Nebraska government officials in a desperate plea to help Nazari’s family get to safety.

“They are not safe,” Nazari said.

Nazari’s family is back in Afghanistan where he is from amid the chaos that’s unfolded under Taliban rule.

But his family is in a uniquely dangerous position because of Nazari’s past work. He worked with the United State’s State Department up until 2016. In his line of work he helped put criminals behind bars. Criminals who are now released under Taliban rule.

“They all have my information, they know who I am and who my family is,” Nazari said. “That’s a concern.”

Nazari said this isn’t the only reason his family is in danger. He also said there were photos of him, his family and U.S. government officials left behind in his home which is in an area under Taliban control.

Nazari said he assumes the Taliban now has their hands on the photos, which he says puts a target on the backs of his loved ones, also seen in the pictures.

“If someone sees this photo, they will think he was with the U.S. Army, he was working with them,” Nazari said.

This, he said, is a death sentence.

“There’s a lot of chance they will be executed by the Taliban,” Nazari said.

This is why he’s calling on the U.S. to work over the next few days to make sure those who have helped and supported the U.S. and it’s efforts in Afghanistan to get out.

“We have like four days to evacuate them,” he said. “After that there’s no chance.”

He said he fears those who are in the most danger, like his family will be left behind and this cannot happen.

“Their only hope is evacuation,” he said.

Nazari has been in touch with the governor and secretary of state’s office as well as other lawmakers. He said he’s extremely grateful for their help so far but is hoping movement will come in the next few days.

If there’s anyone else in a position to help Nazaris family, they can reach out and he can provide information on his loved ones. To get his contact information, email bayley.bischof@1011now.com.

