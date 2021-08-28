LPD officer assaulted near 12th and O Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police Officer was assaulted near 12th and O Streets on Saturday just after midnight.

An officer observed a grey 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV run through a red traffic signal at 12th and O Streets. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and contacted the driver, 27-year-old Reuben Nyakundi, who refused to provide identification or paperwork for the vehicle.

Nyakundi became argumentative and non-compliant with the officer. After several requests, the officer asked Nyakundi to exit the vehicle until he could be identified. He refused to exit the vehicle and the officer attempted to take him into custody.

The officer requested assistance from other officers as Nyakundi resisted efforts to be taken into custody. During the struggle, Nyakundi kicked the officer in the thighs and stomach and punched him in the eye.

Due to the aggressiveness and danger presented during the struggle, an officer utilized a Taser to assist in getting Nyakundi into custody. Per policy, Nyakundi was treated and released at a local area hospital as a precaution following a Taser exposure.

Nyakundi was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault on a Police Officer, Obstructing a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disobey Traffic Stop Light. The officer suffered bruising and swelling from the assault but did not require medical treatment.

