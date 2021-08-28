LPS experiencing bus driver shortage, causing delays for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bus driver shortage is hitting Lincoln Public Schools. The district said it’s impacting some students before and after school, causing significant delays.

“We sincerely apologize. We really are working to maximize every single staff member we have,” said Liz Standish, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs in LPS.

Lincoln Public Schools said it realizes that the shortage of bus drivers is causing families some frustration and said they’re trying everything they can to get new drivers to apply.

“We’ve continued to work on advertising that we have driver openings,” said Standish.

About 3,000 LPS students ride the bus. On Friday morning, 70 students total from 16 different schools were stuck outside of their homes waiting for a late bus. LPS covers 136 routes to and from school each day, and only 126 bus drivers are on staff. Some drivers have to double back.

Standish said, “The bus driver would drive their regular scheduled routes on time and then come back and do the route that’s not covered.”

LPS told 10/11 that these delays aren’t just a few minutes, they can sometimes push arrivals and drop-offs back an hour. The district told us it tries to communicate with each family an hour before delays happen.

“Myself as a mom, I would want as much lead time as possible to problem solve whether we were going to make a different choice that day as far as transportation or if we were going to have our student wait for the bus that might be an hour late,” Standish said.

LPS told us that it’s not a student’s fault if they’re late to class because of this, but they know it’s still a problem.

“None of us want students to miss instructional time, not even one minute. Our instructional team is maybe working with some scheduling in the morning if a student is missing the same content,” said Standish. If a bus is delayed after school, students either wait inside the front of the school or work on homework in the cafeteria.

The district says it needs 10 more bus drivers in order to avoid these delays. LPS is currently offering up to $500 in bonuses. More information on applying can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.