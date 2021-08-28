Advertisement

Motorcycle fatalities down significantly in Nebraska

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Traffic deaths on roads and highways in Nebraska are down in 2021 when compared with previous years, especially fatalities involving motorcyclists.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state has recorded 126 traffic fatalities as of Friday, down from 154 at the same time in 2020. Eight motorcyclists have died this year, compared to 23 at the same time last year. The average number of motorcycle fatalities through Aug. 27 during the years 2016 to 2020 was 20.

Bill Kovarik, administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, says more motorcyclists are taking training classes, and he believes those classes are paying off.

