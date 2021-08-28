A stormy Saturday night with cooler, cloudy weather into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front sweeping through the state into Saturday night is expected to bring some changes to our weather as our run of very hot and humid weather should finally come to a close...at least for now. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for those areas along the front across parts of central and into northeastern Nebraska with watches also in place across parts of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa. The SPC has a slight risk in this area with a marginal risk extending into parts of south central, southeastern, and east central Nebraska.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across parts of central and northeastern Nebraska until 9 PM. (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible along an advancing cold front into Saturday night. (KOLN)

As of 5 PM Saturday evening, storms have already been developing along the cold front across parts of central Nebraska. Thunderstorm activity should continue to increase with the peak heating of the day and as the front begins to push to the southeast. Clusters of thunderstorms are expected initially with these clusters posing a threat for large hail up to 2″ in diameter, perhaps a tornado or two, and areas of locally heavy rain. As the evening wears on and the front continues to push to the southeast, storms should develop into a line with the severe threat transitioning to damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 80 MPH are possible at the high end, but gusts up to 60 to 70 MPH are more likely. Storms should continue to push into eastern parts of the state by late Saturday night but will likely continue into the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning thanks to a strengthening low-level jet. That being said, coverage and intensity of storms may begin to decrease after midnight tonight as the best upper level support will begin to push out of the area.

Storms are forecast to slide across the state tonight and into early Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies through most of Sunday. (KOLN)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger into early Sunday morning before they drift off to the south and east. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies into the day on Sunday with generally dry weather by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler and more comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of 10/11 Country. If the cloud cover hangs around a bit longer, we may only see our high temperatures reach the upper 70s. Dew points should also be a bit lower on Sunday behind the front, but will still likely stick in the 60s for most with mid to maybe upper 60s possible for southern parts of the state. So while temperatures should be a bit more comfortable, it will still likely be a bit sticky some. North winds at around 10 MPH are expected through the balance of the day.

Morning lows will range from the mid 40s in the far west to the upper 60s in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep some decent chances for more showers and storms in the forecast over the coming days. As the cold front stalls out to our south on Sunday, it is forecast to lift back to the north as a warm front as we head towards Sunday night and into Monday. This will lead to another chance for showers and storms across the area Sunday night and into the day on Monday with temperatures slowly trending warmer through the week. Dew points will likely climb back to the upper 60s and low 70s as the front lifts to the north, so more humid weather is in the forecast as we finish off August. Temperatures eventually get back to the upper 80s to low 90s by the middle and end of the week next week with some additional low-end rain chances. By late next week and into next weekend, longer range models are hinting at another cool down arriving as we head into the Labor Day weekend with highs falling back into the lower and middle 80s, but with another cool down will come more chances for rain into the holiday weekend. Stay tuned!

Temperatures should be cooler over the coming days with continued off and on rain chances. Temperatures trend back towards 90° by late next week. (KOLN)

