Capital Humane Society to launch new foster program

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Starting next week, the Capital Humane Society is launching a new foster program. But it needs more fosters to help make that happen.

Right now the shelter has 106 animals in 51 foster homes. For several weeks, fosters help take care of animals recovering from surgery, assisting with bottle feeding or administer medicine to sick animals.

The adoption ambassador program will be led by fosters and will hopefully get animals out of the shelter and into stable homes faster.

“We like to get animals out to foster homes, so it reduces a number of animals in the shelter, helps prevent illness and then also gives them a better environment,” said Shannon Martin-Roebuck, Executive Director of the Capital Humane Society. “It also allows us to know better how they act in a normal situation that’s not so stressful.”

The new foster program will start with people caring for cats. The Capital humane society provides food, crates and medications for animals while they’re under a foster’s care.

