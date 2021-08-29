Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new spa opened up in Lincoln, but it isn’t what you might think. It’s a hydration treatment spa using IV treatments. Right now, you can find Live Hydration has four locations out in Omaha, and the fifth one is in south Lincoln near 70th and Pioneers.

But what exactly is hydration treatments or therapy.

Trained nurses and nurse practitioners set individuals up on an IV Drip, where they can receive extra vitamins, nutrients and minerals directly into their body. Owners said people typically get treatments if they’re feeling super tired, need some energy or maybe their immune system isn’t doing so great.

These sessions can last between 15 minutes up to an hour depending on what your body needs at the time.

“What we want to do is we just want to help everybody,” Jeremy Brummels, co-owner of Live Hydration Spa. “That’s really truly the goal. The more people we can help make feel better, then the better we feel about it. We enjoy helping people. That’s something we spent our entire careers working on is just helping others.”

Owners said these treatments are very similar to IV treatments someone may get in a hospital setting, but are done in a more relaxed environment.

