Monday Forecast: More storms and more areas of heavy rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing some areas of heavy rain Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, the forecast into early this week is headlined by the potential for some additional areas of heavy rain and severe storms across eastern Nebraska with cooler than average temperatures to start the week.

As we head overnight tonight and into Monday morning, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the area as the cold front that pushed through the area on Saturday lifts back to the north. Short term models have been having a tough time pinning down where thunderstorms could initialize tonight, but it appears that the most likely scenario would be for storms to develop across central Nebraska before sliding into eastern parts of the state by Monday morning with storms possibly lingering into the early afternoon before they drift southeast out of the area. After our first round of thunderstorms in the morning, the atmosphere is expected to recharge before another round of storms will be possible Monday evening into Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Storms are forecast to develop across parts of South Dakota and northern/northeastern Nebraska before they slide to the southeast across eastern Nebraska through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two. Likely the biggest threat will be areas of additional heavy rain - especially over areas that have already seen some heavy rain over the past day or two. The SPC has outlined a good chunk of the state under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather and the WPC has outlined most of eastern Nebraska under a slight risk for flash flooding. Rainfall amounts between the two rounds of rain could total 1″ to 3″ across areas in east central Nebraska as thunderstorms could at times train over the same areas as storms ride along the warm front.

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for morning lows by early Monday in the 60s for most of the state. By the afternoon we should see cooler weather again for eastern Nebraska where mostly to partly cloudy skies and areas of rain in the morning should keep temperatures cooler. Western Nebraska - which should be generally dry with more sunshine - should see temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The extended forecast keeps thunderstorms in the forecast into Tuesday morning with clearing skies and fairly seasonal weather by the afternoon. Wednesday looks to stay dry with highs in the upper 80s in Lincoln as we start September and meteorological fall. By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s, but another cold front will bring thunderstorm chances and cooler temperatures to the area as we head towards Labor Day weekend.

