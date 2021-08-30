Advertisement

$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

Nebraska Lottery
Nebraska Lottery(KNOP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Sunday, August 29 drawing worth $150,000 was sold in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Kwik Shop #650, 5600 Holdrege, in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 09, 14, 23, 29, 37. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

