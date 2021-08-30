Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Bryan Health is implementing the following visitor restrictions at all Lincoln campuses and all Bryan Physician Network locations beginning Tuesday in response to the current COVID-19 surge:

Two unique visitors – any age – are allowed per patient, per day.

This restriction applies to inpatients and outpatients, including Women’s and Children’s Tower and the Emergency Departments.

COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors.

All visitors, age two and older, must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and throughout their visit.

Food deliveries must be received outside the entrances by the ordering party.

Medical Center visiting hours:

5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Women’s & Children’s Tower, including Bryan Family Birthplace, NICU and Pediatrics – 24/7 via the Bryan Medical Plaza entrance.

Other ways to connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:

Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing: Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #) Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #) Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)

Use your personal devices to communicate (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops)

For more information and additional guidelines, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.

