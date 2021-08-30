Advertisement

Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge

(10/11)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Bryan Health is implementing the following visitor restrictions at all Lincoln campuses and all Bryan Physician Network locations beginning Tuesday in response to the current COVID-19 surge:

  • Two unique visitors – any age – are allowed per patient, per day.
  • This restriction applies to inpatients and outpatients, including Women’s and Children’s Tower and the Emergency Departments.
  • COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors.
  • All visitors, age two and older, must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and throughout their visit.
  • Food deliveries must be received outside the entrances by the ordering party.

Medical Center visiting hours:

5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Women’s & Children’s Tower, including Bryan Family Birthplace, NICU and Pediatrics – 24/7 via the Bryan Medical Plaza entrance.

Other ways to connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:

  • Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing:
    • Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #)
    • Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #)
    • Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)
  • Use your personal devices to communicate (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops)

For more information and additional guidelines, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Hydration Spa
Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln
Graciano L. Lopez
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man stabbed in back following argument
Marcus Blossom has been announced as the Creighton University's new athletic director.
Creighton announces new athletic director
Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.
Watch Coach Frost’s game-week press conference on CW Nebraska
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media