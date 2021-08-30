Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Bryan Health is implementing the following visitor restrictions at all Lincoln campuses and all Bryan Physician Network locations beginning Tuesday in response to the current COVID-19 surge:
- Two unique visitors – any age – are allowed per patient, per day.
- This restriction applies to inpatients and outpatients, including Women’s and Children’s Tower and the Emergency Departments.
- COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors.
- All visitors, age two and older, must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and throughout their visit.
- Food deliveries must be received outside the entrances by the ordering party.
Medical Center visiting hours:
5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Women’s & Children’s Tower, including Bryan Family Birthplace, NICU and Pediatrics – 24/7 via the Bryan Medical Plaza entrance.
Other ways to connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:
- Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing:
- Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #)
- Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #)
- Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)
- Use your personal devices to communicate (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops)
For more information and additional guidelines, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.
