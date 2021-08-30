Cpl. Page’s family thanks community as Omaha plans to honor fallen Marine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanking the community for its support in recent days, the family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page said Monday they are working to establish a memorial fund in honor of the fallen Marine.

Cpl. Page was killed last week in the line of duty in Kabul, Afghanistan. The family said in a Facebook post that they were working on setting up a memorial fund, which they plan to distribute in his name to various nonprofits and other charities that support veterans, noting that Gold Star families, wounded warriors, and other causes “were close to Daegan’s heart.”

Sharing four photos of Cpl. Page on their initial post, the family said they set up the Facebook page not only to share updates, but also in hopes of seeing and reading any memories or tributes the community might want to share with them.

“We wanted to send a message of thanks to everyone who has surrounded our family during these first few days. We have been truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers.”

Also on Monday, the City of Omaha announced plans for an event to honor Cpl. Page.

Mayor Jean Stothert posted about the event, noting that plans were underway for the event; the time and date have not yet been set.

“Join us for a community show of support by lining Abbott Drive near Eppley airport. Bring flags, signs, etc.,” the post states.

Cpl. Page was killed in Thursday’s attack on the airfield in Kabul, where U.S. forces were assisting in the evacuation of thousands after the Taliban seized control of the country following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Message from Cpl. Page’s family

We wanted to send a message of thanks to everyone who has surrounded our family during these first few days. We have been truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers. We know people have planted flags in our yards, in their own yards, and even driven around with them in their golf carts – all for Daegan. We are humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him. We know many, many more people want to help or do something to honor Daegan. At this time, we do not know when Daegan will be arriving back here in Nebraska. It could be a week or longer. We will communicate his arrival and would welcome any tributes along his route home. In the meantime, we have set up a public Facebook page for Daegan so people can send us messages or post photos/videos of your own personal tributes. We would love to read and see them all. We already know some linemen from the Nebraska Public Power District are having special stickers made for their hard hats to honor Daegan – we absolutely love it and think Daegan would, too. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Cpl-Daegan-Page-Never-Forgotten-106073331808270. We would also like to share 4 more photos of Daegan. The first was taken while he was in Jordan recently, prior to his unit being sent to Afghanistan. The second is Daegan with his girlfriend Jessica Ellison – it is one of the last photos they took together before he deployed. The third is Daegan celebrating Thanksgiving with his Marine Corps family in the Camp Pendleton area a couple years ago. The fourth is Daegan and fellow Marines at an Anaheim Ducks game in Los Angeles, also a couple years ago. We know many people want to offer monetary donations. Please know we are working right now to establish an account and an easy way for people to contribute if they would like. Our family intends to pass on funds donated in Daegan’s name to the many nonprofit /charitable organizations that support veterans, Gold Star families, wounded warriors, and other causes that were close to Daegan’s heart. We will provide details via Daegan’s Never Forgotten Facebook page soon.

