Creighton announces new athletic director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University on Monday announced Marcus Blossom as the Bluejays’ new athletic director.

Blossom will take the helm Sept. 27 after longtime AD Bruce Rasmussen retired on Aug. 16; Interim AD Jim Jansen will serve in the role until then.

The university is planning a welcome event for Blossom at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sokol Arena.

“It’s hard to contain just how excited I am to join such an incredible program,” Blossom said in Monday’s news release. “Creighton doesn’t just compete at the highest levels in the BIG EAST and nationally, it does so the right way, never forgetting its priorities, values, commitment to community, and most important, the growth of student-athletes and the entirety of their experience. I remain humbled to follow in the footsteps of Bruce Rasmussen, a giant in college athletics and the architect of a remarkable program that I look forward to advancing.”

Under Rasmussen’s watch, the Bluejays won 43 regular-season conference titles and 43 conference tournament titles and entered into the BIG EAST Conference in March 2013. Rasmussen also helped select the location of TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Following a national search, Creighton President Rev. Dr. Daniel S. Hendrickson called the announcement “historic”:

“Today is a historic day for Creighton athletics, our University community, and for Bluejay fans everywhere,” Hendrickson said in a news release. “I am truly delighted to have Marcus directing the future of our program. We have found a collaborative and passionate leader, an individual called by faith, grounded in mission and family, familiar with Jesuit higher learning, who is committed to excellence on and off the field and court.”

Blossom is from Chicago and currently serves as AD at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where he led the development of the athletics department’s first-ever strategic plan emphasizing academic success along with athletic accomplishments, the release states. Prior to his role there, he was part of the executive team at Boston College for five years, serving as the senior associate athletics director for business and administration.

According to the release, Blossom also has a deep background with Jesuit higher education, “and he is no stranger to the BIG EAST, having spent two years with Providence College as associate athletic director for business operations.” He also spent time earlier in his career as assistant director of championships for the NCAA, managing championship host-city selection, among other duties.

“Marcus’ breadth of experience within athletic departments and with the NCAA certainly position him as an effective administrator, but just as important, as a strategic planner who understands what it takes to meet the pace of change we’re seeing in college sports,” Jan Madsen, Creighton’s executive vice president, said in the release.

