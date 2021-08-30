Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hydration Spa
Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln
Graciano L. Lopez
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirms new details about alleged sexual assault at fraternity house

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.
Watch Coach Frost’s game-week press conference on CW Nebraska