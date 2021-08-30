Advertisement

Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates return for 2021 football season

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates is back for the 2021 football season. The Lincoln Children’s Museum will provide Game Day Play Dates at the Museum during most home Husker football games.

The Play Dates require pre-registration and spaces are limited. Caregivers can drop their children off 90 minutes before kick-off and extend an hour past the end of the game.

Children who attend can look forward to football-themed games, crafts and a mid-game snack.

Participants must pre-register at www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. Lincoln Children’s Museum Member rate are $35 per child per game and non-members can expect to pay $45 per child per game.

“Game Day Play Dates are back for 2021! Our education staff is ready to wear their Husker red and have planned some amazing football themed S.T.E.A.M. activities for participants,” said Tara Knuth, Executive Director, Lincoln Children’s Museum. “A tailgate they can call their own, these play dates bring together our youngest Husker fans for play and gives caregivers an opportunity to attend the game knowing their kiddos are well taken care of here at the Museum.”

Children are required to wear a mask.  Attendees are encouraged to wear their game-day gear supporting their favorite team.

Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates will be offered:

  • Sept. 4 – Fordham
  • Sept. 11 - Buffalo
  • Oct. 2 – Northwestern
  • Oct. 9 – Michigan
  • Oct. 30 – Purdue
  • Nov. 6 – Ohio State

