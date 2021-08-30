Lincoln group hoping to bring inclusive playgrounds to parks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Autism Family Network and people from Lincoln are looking to make playgrounds within the city more inclusive for everyone. This includes children of all ages and people with disabilities.

The playground at Mahoney park is usually used for children on the younger side including a 6-year-old named Beckett.

Beckett’s mom, Brianna Olson, said, “He has severe non-verbal autism and his favorite thing to do is be outside and play. His favorite thing to do is swing. He really enjoys that and to go down the slides.”

His mother said as he gets older though, Lincoln parks don’t offer a lot of options for him as he’d like to continue playing on them.

Olson said, “We’re realizing that were more restricted in the options that are available to him in our parks.”

That’s when she went to the Autism Family Network to create some changes. Now, they’re looking to add things like offering better access for people with mobility issues, offering easier climbing options and even harnesses on the swings.

These new changes are specifically for a playground located in NE Lincoln, for now.

Autism Family Network president, Cathy Martinez, said, “We’d have parallel play so individuals who were developing more typically could play right alongside their peers that might have special needs.”

Martinez said this isn’t just for smaller children who are growing, but even for some who are fully grown.

“I think every city should have an inclusive play area so all children have access to play,” Martinez said.

City officials have allocated $100,000 to this, according to Martinez, but she said they still have a lot of fundraising to do.

